BRIEF-Celltrion signs contract worth 53.25 bln won
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
Nov 9 Bluechiip Ltd
* Siad-cz has signed a distribution contract with bluechiip
* Contract aims to distribute company's technology in eastern europe, with exclusivity in Czech Republic ,Slovakia ,Poland And Hungary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for 7-Dehydrocholesterol derivatives conjugated with fatty acid