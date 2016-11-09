UPDATE 1-S.Korea to boost economic cooperation with China amid THAAD concerns
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
Nov 8 GoPro Inc :
* GoPro announces Karma recall and refund program
* Says recall was announced after GoPro discovered that in a very small number of cases Karma units lost power during operation
* No related injuries or property damage have been reported.
* Plans to resume shipment of Karma as soon as issue is resolved
* Recall of approximately 2,500 Karma drones purchased by consumers since Oct. 23
* Replacement units are not being offered Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Whole Foods Market Inc said it would close three remaining regional kitchen facilities as part of an ongoing plan to streamline its operations.
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei share average surged to more than a two-week high on Thursday morning tracking strength in Wall Street, while financial stocks were in demand after U.S. yields rose.