Nov 8 Avcorp Industries Inc :

* Avcorp Industries - issued 60 day warn notifications on October 24, 2016, as part of a restructuring initiative at its Gardena California facility

* Reduction is in addition to exiting 180 temporary workers during last 90 days

* Restructuring initiative will result in workforce reduction of 75 permanent employees by December 31, 2016

* Restructuring will result in significant annual cost savings for co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: