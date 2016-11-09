Nov 9 Tata Communications Ltd

* "Tata communications joins forces with Constantin Medien AG to create a media hub in Germany ".

* Constantin Medien has chosen Tata Communications as its preferred provider for network and cloud infrastructure solutions

* Deal enables co to target media customers in Germany, Switzerland and Austria by using Constantin Medien as preferred channel

* Will build a new connectivity hub in Munich