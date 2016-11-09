Nov 9 Lewis Group Ltd :

* Unaudited Interim Results For The Six Months Ended 30 September 2016

* Revenue for six months declined by 2 pct to R2.7 billion

* Six-month headline earnings declined from R287 million to R173 million

* Six-month headline earnings per share 39.6 pct lower

* Interim dividend 100c per share

* At end of September, group traded out of 780 outlets

* Trading conditions are not expected to improve over remainder of financial year

* Business remains cash generative with low levels of gearing at 18.8 pct (H1 2016: 27.6 pct)