Nov 9 Consolidated Infrastructure Group Ltd :

* Reviewed provisional condensed consolidated results for the year ended Aug. 31, 2016

* FY revenue up 25 pct to R4.5 billion (2015: R3.6 billion)

* FY HEPS up 15.7 pct to 255.3 cents per share (2015: 220.7 cents per share)

* Power order book (excluding R2,3 billion of round 4 RE projects) up 22 pct to R5 billion (2015: R4.1 billion)

* Group is currently negotiating a further increase in facilities in line with an expected increase in activity levels

