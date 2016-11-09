UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 9 Ontex Group Nv
* Q3 revenue of 510.2 million was up 22.7% on a reported basis
* Markets in which we operate experienced slower year-on-year growth during q3 2016, in part linked to political and economic developments
* Q3 adjusted EBITDA3 of 63.2 million was 23.7% higher yoy, resulting in an adjusted ebitda margin of 12.4%
* Ontex - remain on course for revenue outperformance in developing markets, as well as healthcare
* Ontex - will continue to work towards generating an adjusted ebitda margin in 2016 at least in line with the 12.4% we achieved in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources