BRIEF-Celltrion signs contract worth 53.25 bln won
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
Nov 9 Zealand Pharma A/S :
* Q3 revenue 39.6 million Danish crowns ($6.00 million) versus 7.2 million crowns year ago
* Q3 net loss 30.9 million crowns versus loss 51.0 million crowns year ago
* Maintains revenue guidance for full-year of revenues of up to 200 million crowns in form of milestone payments from partners
* Net operating expenses in 2016 are expected at range of 320 million - 330 million crowns, 6-8 pct lower than previously forecasted
* 2016 operating loss before royalty income/expenses is therefore expected at range of 120 million - 130 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6028 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for 7-Dehydrocholesterol derivatives conjugated with fatty acid