Nov 9 Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Q3 revenue 39.6 million Danish crowns ($6.00 million) versus 7.2 million crowns year ago

* Q3 net loss 30.9 million crowns versus loss 51.0 million crowns year ago

* Maintains revenue guidance for full-year of revenues of up to 200 million crowns in form of milestone payments from partners

* Net operating expenses in 2016 are expected at range of 320 million - 330 million crowns, 6-8 pct lower than previously forecasted

* 2016 operating loss before royalty income/expenses is therefore expected at range of 120 million - 130 million crowns