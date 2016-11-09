BRIEF-Celltrion signs contract worth 53.25 bln won
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
Nov 9 Agfa Gevaert NV :
* Q3 revenue of 625 million euros ($700.69 million) versus 661 million euros year ago
* Q3 recurring EBITDA 63 million euros versus 60 million euros year ago
* Q3 profit 25 million euros versus 33 million euros year ago
* Q3 net cash from (used in) operating activities 35 million euros versus 34 million euros year ago
* Expects full year recurring EBITDA to reach 10 pct of revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for 7-Dehydrocholesterol derivatives conjugated with fatty acid