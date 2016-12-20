BRIEF-Canada energy minister, asked about possible time line for keystone xl completion, says that is up to transcanada
* Canada energy minister says has read trump executive order on keystone xl, says it does not detail possible concessions
(Corrects to say "million" instead of "billion" in bullet 5 after company corrects its statement)
Nov 9 Dipula Income Fund Ltd :
* Reviewed provisional condensed consolidated financial results for the year ended Aug. 31. 2016
* Increase in FY revenue up 46 pct to R1.1 billion
* FY net asset value up 12 pct to R10.46 per share
* FY property portfolio value increased up 27 pct to R7.1 billion
* FY distributable earnings up 15.8 pct to R384.6 million
* A-Share distribution up 5 pct to 96.47414 cents per share
* B-Share distribution up 11.5 pct to 89.49361 cents per share
* Combined distribution for year up 8 pct to 185.96775 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Jan 24 Wells Fargo & Co will eliminate its policy of notifying branches a day in advance before they are visited by internal inspectors, a bank spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 24 Canada will focus on preserving its U.S. trade ties during talks to renegotiate NAFTA and may not be able to help Mexico avoid being targeted by the Trump administration, Canadian government sources say.