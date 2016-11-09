Nov 9 Federal Bank Ltd

* Federal Bank CEO says "move to demonetize 500 and 1000 rupee notes is indeed a seminal move" Source text - Comments on Demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 & Rs. 500 notes by the Govt. of India by Mr. Shyam Srinivasan, MD & CEO, Federal Bank The move to demonetize the 500 and 1000 rupee notes is indeed a seminal move. Near term volatilities not withstanding, this audacious and forward looking move will bring great stability and transparency to the way business is conducted in the country. Further company coverage: