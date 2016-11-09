Nov 9 Scout24 AG :

* Group revenues for Q3 2016 increased by 11.4 pct to 110.5 million euros (Q3 2015: 99.2 million euros)

* Q3 ordinary operating EBITDA was up 18.5 pct to 58.2 million euros, representing a margin of 52.7 pct

* Highly confident to reach targets for financial year 2016 communicated on Aug. 11