Nov 9 Euronext NV :
* Q3 revenue down 15.2 pct to 112.8 million euros ($126.35 million)
* Revenue was impacted by lower trading volumes (cash average trading volumes decreased by
29.4 pct)
* Facing challenging market environment in Q3, both in listing and trading, due to
uncertainty lingering on after Brexit referendum
* Seasonally low levels of volume in cash and derivatives markets were further negatively
impacted in July and August
* Q3 net profit down by 20.2 pct, to 38.1 million euros
* Anticipates revenue for full year to fall by a mid-single digit percentage compared to
2015
($1 = 0.8928 euros)
