Nov 9 Euronext NV :

* Q3 revenue down 15.2 pct to 112.8 million euros ($126.35 million)

* Revenue was impacted by lower trading volumes (cash average trading volumes decreased by 29.4 pct)

* Facing challenging market environment in Q3, both in listing and trading, due to uncertainty lingering on after Brexit referendum

* Seasonally low levels of volume in cash and derivatives markets were further negatively impacted in July and August

* Q3 net profit down by 20.2 pct, to 38.1 million euros

* Anticipates revenue for full year to fall by a mid-single digit percentage compared to 2015