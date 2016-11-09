BRIEF-Celltrion signs contract worth 53.25 bln won
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
Nov 9 Nicox Sa
* Provides update on latanoprostene bunod and AC-170
* Latanoprostene bunod: bausch + lomb anticipates launch mid-20171
* AC-170: nicox to meet with FDA concerning resubmission of AC-170 NDA and expects FDA feedback by early 2017
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for 7-Dehydrocholesterol derivatives conjugated with fatty acid