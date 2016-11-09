BRIEF-Celltrion signs contract worth 53.25 bln won
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
Nov 9 Bavarian Nordic A/S :
* Q3 revenue 452.3 million Danish crowns ($68.1 million) versus 79.1 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBIT 124.8 million crowns versus loss 82.5 million crowns year ago
* Maintains its financial expectations for 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6439 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for 7-Dehydrocholesterol derivatives conjugated with fatty acid