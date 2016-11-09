Nov 9 Matas A/S :

* Q2 2016/17 revenue 771.6 million Danish crowns ($116.18 million) versus 783.2 million crowns year ago

* Q2 2016/17 EBITA 97.5 million crowns versus 123.0 million crowns year ago

* Like-For-Like revenue in 2016/17 is expected to grow by 0-2 pct (previously 1-3 pct)

* EBITA margin in 2016/17 is expected to be around 16 pct (previously slightly below 17 pct)

* Investment (capex) in 2016/17, excluding acquisitions of stores, is expected to be at level of 90 million - 100 million crowns (unchanged)