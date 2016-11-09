Nov 9 Phoenix Group Holdings
* It had received valid acceptances in respect of
141,322,809 new shares representing 97.65 per cent of the new
shares offered pursuant to its rights issue announced on 28
September 2016 to part finance the proposed acquisition of Abbey
Life
* Dealings in the new shares, fully paid, will commence on
the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities
from 8.00 a.m. today, 9 November 2016
* HSBC, J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Morgan Stanley (the "Global
Coordinators") shall use reasonable endeavours to procure, by no
later than 4.30 p.m. on 10 November 2016, subscribers for all of
the remaining 3,404,473 new shares not validly accepted
(representing approximately 2.35 per cent. of the New Shares),
failing which the Global
Coordinators and Commerzbank and Natixis have agreed to
subscribe for, on a several basis, any remaining new shares
Pamela Barbaglia