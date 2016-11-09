Nov 9 Phoenix Group Holdings

* It had received valid acceptances in respect of 141,322,809 new shares representing 97.65 per cent of the new shares offered pursuant to its rights issue announced on 28 September 2016 to part finance the proposed acquisition of Abbey Life

* Dealings in the new shares, fully paid, will commence on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities from 8.00 a.m. today, 9 November 2016

* HSBC, J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Morgan Stanley (the "Global Coordinators") shall use reasonable endeavours to procure, by no later than 4.30 p.m. on 10 November 2016, subscribers for all of the remaining 3,404,473 new shares not validly accepted (representing approximately 2.35 per cent. of the New Shares), failing which the Global Coordinators and Commerzbank and Natixis have agreed to subscribe for, on a several basis, any remaining new shares