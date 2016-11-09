Nov 9 Novae Group Plc :

* Trading update for the period ended Sept. 30 2016

* Gross written premium increased by 15.8 pct to 717.4 mln stg (Q3 2015: 619.5 mln stg) for the period ended Sept 30

* Rates on renewal business reduced by 3.2 pct across whole account for the period ended Sept. 30

* Strong investment return for first nine months of 2016: 3.0 pct (Q3 2015: 0.1 pct) for the period ended Sept. 30

* Continued prevalence of large individual and catastrophe loss events impacting contribution from underwriting in H2