Nov 9 Vitec Group Plc :

* Vitec Group - Results since half year end have been slightly ahead of expectations, with trading benefiting from movements in foreign exchange rates

* Benefited from Rio 2016 Olympics and previous restructuring activities

* Photographic division has traded in line with our expectations and is out-performing market