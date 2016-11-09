BRIEF-Celltrion signs contract worth 53.25 bln won
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
Nov 9 C-RAD AB :
* Receives first two orders from General Electric
* Total order value is about 1 million Swedish crowns ($111,567.30)
* Total order value is about 1 million Swedish crowns ($111,567.30)
* Systems are ordered for customers in Europe
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for 7-Dehydrocholesterol derivatives conjugated with fatty acid