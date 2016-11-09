Nov 9 Agasti Holding ASA :

* Q3 operating revenue (IFRS) 3.6 million Norwegian crowns ($439,110) versus 0.0 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBIT (IFRS) 0.1 million crowns versus loss 2.1 million crowns year ago

* In October Intelco requested co holds EGM to resolve inter alia election of new board, amendment of co's name, and reversal of previous resolutions regarding liquidation and de-listing

* Proposals are first steps of possible process where co acquires shares in Hiddn Security AS, provider of hardware-based encryption solutions

* In event EGM resolves to turn down proposals to reverse liquidation and de-listing, board will call for another EGM to finalize liquidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1984 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)