UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 9 Sharkia National Company For Food Security Sae
* Nine-month net profit EGP 3.3 million versus EGP 2.5 million year ago
* Nine-month net sales EGP 34.9 million versus EGP 28.2 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2fBZdD5) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources