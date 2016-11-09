UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 9 Erlebnis Akademie AG :
* Sales up 13.5% to 6.48 million euros ($7.18 million)after the first nine months of 2016
* Ebit after nine months of 2016 at 1.47 million euros(+84%); EBITDA at 2.47 million euros (+46%)
* Keeps its full-year forecast with a planned increase in sales to approx. 7.8 million euros and an EBIT of approx. 0.8 million euros as well as an EBITDA of 2.3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources