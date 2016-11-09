Nov 9 Apollo Tyres Ltd

* Consol Sept quarter net profit 2.60 billion rupees

* Consol Sept quarter total income from operations 33.12 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 2.74 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 2.80 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total incoem from operations was 32.70 billion rupees

* Approved MoU with Andhra Pradesh government for land acquisition