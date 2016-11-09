Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 9 Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd
* Consol Sept quarter net profit 243.9 million rupees
* Consol Sept quarter net sales 925.3 million rupees
* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 164.4 million rupees ; consol net sales was 797.7 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2fRQkJg Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)