Banco Popular at pains to protect AT1 coupons
LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - Spain's Banco Popular is being forced dip into reserves to ensure it can pay coupons on its Additional Tier 1 bonds in 2017 as the threat of significant losses looms large.
Nov 9 Redwood Holding SA :
* On Oct. 26 its management board decided to prepare rehabilitation proceedings motion
* Submitts rehabilitation proceedings motion to court in Lodz, Poland
* Goodman Networks Incorporated announces entry into restructuring support agreement
Jan 24 Puerto Rico's new governor wants to replace a law that allows the U.S. territory redirect revenues earmarked for bondholders to pay for essential services, the latest move to court holders of $70 billion in debt ahead of high-stakes restructuring talks.