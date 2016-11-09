Nov 9 State Bank Of India :
Source text: [SBI has made arrangements to ensure maximum
convenience to the public. All
branches will remain open tomorrow with extended business hours
upto 6 pm.
The customers can withdraw max upto Rs.10,000/- during the day.
All the ATMs
across the Country will become operational from 11th November
and customers
can withdraw upto Rs. 2000 per card per day. The above
transactions are
subject to an aggregate limit of Rs. 20,000/- per week.
Exchange counters are also being set up at branches from 10th
November, 2016
where Specified Bank Notes of Rs.1000 and Rs.500 denominations
can be
exchanged upto a maximum of Rs.4000/-. Identity document and an
exchange
slip duly filled in will be required.
There is no ceiling on deposit of the Specified Bank Notes of
Rs.1000 and
Rs.500 in the customer's account with the Bank.
As of now, Bank has sufficient notes of Rs.100/- denomination to
be
dispensed through ATMs & Branches. There is no need for any
panic as
Specified Bank Notes can be deposited in the account without
ceiling upto
30th December, 2016 with the Bank.]
