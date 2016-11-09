Nov 9 Ramco Systems Ltd

* Sept quarter consol net loss 11.65 million rupees

* Sept quarter consol net sales 1.12 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 59.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 1.05 billion rupees

* Says quarterly revenue from markets outside India stood at 72 percent