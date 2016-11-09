UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 9 Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd :
* Sept quarter net profit 26.1 million rupees versus 21 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter net sales 906.2 million rupees versus 929.3 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2fC8NYX) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources