Nov 9 Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd

* Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd says declared an interim dividend of INR 6.85 per equity share Source text - (Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on November 09, 2016, have declared an interim dividend of Rs.6.85 per Equity Share. Further the interim dividend will be paid/ dispatched on or before November 28, 2016.)