Nov 9 Bayer AG :

* Bayer comments on the article in "Handelsblatt" on Xarelto

* Believes statements published in 'Handelsblatt' on Nov. 9. about Xarelto are misleading

* Says regulatory authorities in Europe and the US have confirmed the positive benefit-risk profile of Xarelto / potential malfunction of the measuring instruments has no effect on the study results Source text - bit.ly/2fS2FNl Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)