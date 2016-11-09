UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 9 JK Tyre & Industries Ltd :
* Sept quarter consol net profit 1 billion rupees
* Sept quarter consol total income from operations 20.70 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.16 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 19.67 billion rupees
* With good monsoon, government focus on roads & infra, cheaper consumer spending, commercial vehicle sale expected to grow in coming months Source text: bit.ly/2eLtaBx Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources