UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 9 Softline AG :
* Capital decrease and capital increase by means of a debt swap
* In first step, basic capital is to be reduced by 4.00 euros to 10,298,080.00 euros
* In a second step, the company's capital is to be reduced to 1.03 million euros by means of consolidation of shares
* Consolidation in a ratio of 10:1
* Capital reduction is intended to adjust reported balance sheet loss as of Dec. 31, 2015 of 14,655,757.36 euros
* Further, capital will be increased by 726,185.00 euros to 1,755,993.00 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources