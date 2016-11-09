BRIEF-Entellus Medical public offering priced at $17 per share
* Entellus medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Nov 9 Vicore Pharma Holding AB :
* Says Phase I-study has been successfully carried out
* Results show that all objectives were met
* C21 was well tolerated and safe in high doses
* Says can now continue development of C21 to future drug
* Intensifies discussions with potential partners for next stages in development
* DaVita responds to US district court, eastern district of Texas ruling protecting dialysis patients from discrimination by insurance companies
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share