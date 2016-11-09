Nov 9 Moody's Investors Service:
* "Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election will
impact a range of companies operating in several different
sectors"
* Trump's victory likely to bring set of policies that
"diverge sharply" from those of the prior administration
* Five policy areas where new administration's policies will
most likely affect operating environment are international
trade, financial regulation, healthcare, immigration, corporate
taxes
* Potential Trump policies that result in disruption to
trade between U.S. and its trading partners would hurt autos,
oil, tech industries
* Potential Trump policies that result in disruption to
trade between U.S. and its trading partners would help steel,
manufacturing sectors
* Repealing Affordable Care Act could create confusion in
short run if not handled correctly, but would be a positive for
health insurers in the long run
* Repealing Affordable Care Act would give health insurers,
in the long run, greater flexibility in designing, pricing, and
underwriting policies
* While reduction regulatory compliance costs would bolster
bank earnings, reduced oversight and roll-back of requirements
would lead to banks' capital and liquidity positions weakening
* On repealing Affordable Care Act: reduction in number of
insured individuals will have credit negative implications for
public & private healthcare providers, medical device
manufacturers
