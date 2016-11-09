Nov 9 Fitch Ratings:

* Says "Donald Trump's victory in U.S. presidential election does not have near-term implications for U.S.'s 'AAA'/Stable sovereign rating"

* Says medium-term impact of president-elect Trump's economic, fiscal policies would be negative for U.S. sovereign creditworthiness if implemented in full

* Says "election of a polarizing figure like Trump may put institutional relationships under strain, although his victory will give him significant political capital" Source: bit.ly/2fmgQ97