BRIEF-Innocean Worldwide to pay annual dividend as 950 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 950 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Nov 9 Platige Image SA :
* Piotr Sikora appointed new CEO of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, Jan 26 Toshiba Corp's upcoming writedown for its U.S. nuclear business that has been hit by cost overruns will be 680 billion yen ($6 billion), the Mainichi newspaper reported, without citing sources.
SEOUL, Jan 24 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Tuesday it reported a record fourth-quarter operating profit of 904.3 billion won ($778.33 million) due to a pickup in panel prices.