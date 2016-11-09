Nov 9 Rizzoli Corriere della Sera Mediagroup SpA :

* 9-month revenue 709.4 million euros ($781.90 million) versus 743.0 million euros a year ago

* 9-month net loss 17.4 million euros versus loss 126.4 million euros a year ago

* Net debt at Sept. 30 of 382.9 million euros, an improvement of more than 117 million euros year on year

* Can confirm the objectives forecast for 2016