UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 9 Rizzoli Corriere della Sera Mediagroup SpA :
* 9-month revenue 709.4 million euros ($781.90 million) versus 743.0 million euros a year ago
* 9-month net loss 17.4 million euros versus loss 126.4 million euros a year ago
* Net debt at Sept. 30 of 382.9 million euros, an improvement of more than 117 million euros year on year
* Can confirm the objectives forecast for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources