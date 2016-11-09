Nov 9 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc files for non timely 10-Q - SEC
filing
* Ligand says reviewing amount of net operating loss
carryforwards recorded as a result of certain acquisitions
accounted for in 2009 and 2010
* Ligand says amount of DTA recorded in connection with
release of valuation allowance could be reduced by at least 10%
of $217 million DTA booked in Q3 2015
* Ligand says 2015 GAAP net income and EPS, which would be
impacted by reduction in DTA, are not available at this time
