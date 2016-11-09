UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 9 Trigon Agri A/S
* Says bondholders have approved to amend and restate terms and conditions to enable a full debt to equity swap
* Bonds in the total amount of SEK 350,000,000 will be turned into equity of the Company
* In return for their claims on the Bonds and accrued interest each bondholder will receive shares in the company. Each SEK 10,000 bond will entitle the bondholder to 45,678 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources