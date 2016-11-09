Nov 9 Trigon Agri A/S

* Says bondholders have approved to amend and restate terms and conditions to enable a full debt to equity swap

* Bonds in the total amount of SEK 350,000,000 will be turned into equity of the Company

* In return for their claims on the Bonds and accrued interest each bondholder will receive shares in the company. Each SEK 10,000 bond will entitle the bondholder to 45,678 shares