UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 9 Hong Leong Asia Ltd :
* No definitive agreement has been reached between parties on proposed merger by 8 november 2016
* Refers to proposed merger of consumer product businesses of HLA Group and GWG
* Refers to announcements in relation to binding memorandum of general agreement with Guangzhou Wanbao Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources