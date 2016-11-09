Nov 9 SeSa SpA :

* Unit Var Group acquires majority of capital of NTT (renamed Var Prime), Dynamics Fashion Group and Porini Technologies

* Buys 51 percent of the capital of NTT Srl

* Begins the process to incorporate within December 2016 the company Dynamics Fashion Group Srl, already 51 percent owned by Var Prime

* Signs a binding agreement to acquire by the end of November 2016, through Var Prime, the whole capital of Porini Technologies Srl

* Following the agreements, Var Group with a total investment between 1.1 million euros ($1.20 million) and 1.5 million euros will constitute a pole of Cloud services on Microsoft Dymanics platform for SME and Enterprise segments