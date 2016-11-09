BRIEF-Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
Nov 9 Array Biopharma Inc :
* new results from the pivotal phase 3 COLUMBUS trial of binimetinib plus encorafenib treatment in BRAF-mutant melanoma patients
* study met main goal, with combination of bini/enco significantly improving pfs compared with vemurafenib, a braf inhibitor, alone
* combination of bini/enco was generally well-tolerated and reported adverse events
* McClatchy names Craig I. Forman to succeed Patrick J. Talamantes as president and CEO of McClatchy
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent