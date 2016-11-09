BRIEF-Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
* Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
Nov 9 Gogo Inc
* Gogo Inc director Charles Townsend reports open market purchase of 300,000 shares of co's common stock on Nov 7 at average $9.69 per share - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/2fCJHqD Further company coverage:
* Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
* McClatchy names Craig I. Forman to succeed Patrick J. Talamantes as president and CEO of McClatchy
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent