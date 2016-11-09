Nov 9 Sabanci Holding :

* Says decides to buy up to 2 percent of unit Ak Sigorta stake from Istanbul Stock Exchange within one year

* Says also partner in the unit, Ageas Insurance International N.V to buy 2 percent of Ak Sigorta stake from Istanbul SE within one year

* Says company and Ageas Insurance International N.V. have authorized Ak Yatirim A.S. for these acqusitions Source text for Eikon:

