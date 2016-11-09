BRIEF-Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
Nov 9 General Motors Co :
* GM statement on production announcement
* Announced initiatives to strengthen and align its production output at key U.S. manufacturing operations
* Plans to align production output with demand for cars built at Lordstown, Ohio, and Lansing Grand River, Michigan, assembly plants
* Plans include investing more than $900 million in 3 facilities- Toledo transmission operations, Lansing Grand River, Bedford casting operations
* GM will suspend third shift of production at Lordstown & Lansing Grand River facilities in the first quarter of 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2ffjm3C) Further company coverage:
* Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
* McClatchy names Craig I. Forman to succeed Patrick J. Talamantes as president and CEO of McClatchy
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent