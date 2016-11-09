Nov 9 General Motors Co :

* GM statement on production announcement

* Announced initiatives to strengthen and align its production output at key U.S. manufacturing operations

* Plans to align production output with demand for cars built at Lordstown, Ohio, and Lansing Grand River, Michigan, assembly plants

* Plans include investing more than $900 million in 3 facilities- Toledo transmission operations, Lansing Grand River, Bedford casting operations

* GM will suspend third shift of production at Lordstown & Lansing Grand River facilities in the first quarter of 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2ffjm3C) Further company coverage: