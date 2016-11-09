Nov 9 Geox SpA :

* 9 month 2016 consolidated net sales increased by 4.3 percent to 739.3 million euros ($809.09 million) (up 4.7 percent at constant forex)

* "Geox has closed the first nine months of 2016 with a 4.3 percent increase in turnover, thanks to the excellent performance of the wholesale channel, up 11.3 percent, and online sales, which grew by more than 30 percent" - chairman Mario Moretti Polegato Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)