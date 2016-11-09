BRIEF-Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
* Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
Nov 9 Nikkei:
* Panasonic Corp will begin selling low-price smartphones in india under Sanyo brand name next year - Nikkei
* Production of the Sanyo smartphones for India will be outsourced to an external company - Nikkei
* Smartphones under sanyo brand name will only be available for order online in india, expected to sell for about 10,000 Yen - 20,000 Yen ($96 - $192) - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2eUrnYr) Further company coverage:
* Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
* McClatchy names Craig I. Forman to succeed Patrick J. Talamantes as president and CEO of McClatchy
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent