Nov 9 Nikkei:

* Panasonic Corp will begin selling low-price smartphones in india under Sanyo brand name next year - Nikkei

* Production of the Sanyo smartphones for India will be outsourced to an external company - Nikkei

* Smartphones under sanyo brand name will only be available for order online in india, expected to sell for about 10,000 Yen - 20,000 Yen ($96 - $192) - Nikkei