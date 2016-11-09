BRIEF-Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
* Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
Nov 9 Mdc Partners Inc :
* Has reached an agreement in principle to resolve ongoing investigation by securities and exchange commission
* Would pay a $1.5 million civil penalty to SEC to resolve all potential claims by sec against company
* There will be no restatement of any of company's previously-filed financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
* McClatchy names Craig I. Forman to succeed Patrick J. Talamantes as president and CEO of McClatchy
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent