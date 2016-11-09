Nov 9 Moody's:

* Moody's: US money market funds effectively manage transition to new regulatory regime; Post-reform challenges lie ahead

* Moody's - US prime money market fund (MMF) outflows are poised to slow in Q4

* Moody's - Conservatism across U.S. Prime Funds will continue in Q4 as managers seek to minimize NAV volatility to ensure asset retention Source text for Eikon: